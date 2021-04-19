Punjab imposes night curfew to check COVID surge; coaching centres, gyms, bars, cinemas shut till April 30

Punjab has announced a slew of new measures to check the spread of coronavirus cases in the state. After a meeting with experts, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government has decided to impose night curfew throughout the state from 8 PM to 5 AM. He did not mention a date for lifting the night curfew, which means it will remain into effect till next notice.

Singh also announced that coaching institutions, gymnasiums, bars and cinema halls will remain shut in the state from April 20 to 30. Punjab government has also prohibited gatherings of more than 20 people for any event, including weddings and funerals. All gatherings with more than 10 people will need prior permission.

In view of the sudden spike in #Covid19 cases, stricter measures are a must. During a review meeting today with experts, have decided to impose night curfew throughout the State from 8 PM to 5 AM. Coaching institutes, Gyms, bars & cinemas to remain shut till 30th April. (1/3) Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2021 He also suggested people to avoid religious gatherings. The tri-city region - Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali - will remain under lockdown on the occasion of Ram Navmi to avoid huge gatherings. People flying into Punjab will have to mandatorily produce RT-PCR negative tests at the time of arrival, the Chief Minister said. Restaurants and eateries inside hotels will remain closed in the state on Sundays, and will be allowed to take orders for takeaways and home deliveries on other days of the week, he further added. Weekly markets will remain closed, while malls, shops and regular markets will be closed on Sundays. Gatherings of over 20, including weddings & funerals are banned. People flying into Punjab will be mandatorily required to produce RT-PCR negative report mandatorily. I urge you all to adhere to these measures to thwart the vicious second wave of #Covid19. (2/3) Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2021 Singh urged people in the state eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 to get the shot and follow all necessary safety protocols. ALSO READ: Lockdown in Delhi: Guidelines, rules, timings, dates; what's allowed, what's not allowed Listing other measures being taken to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 cases, he mentioned that RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at private facilities in the state will be done at Rs 450 and Rs 350, respectively. Restaurants and eating places in hotels will remain closed on Sundays and allowed takeaways on other days of the week. Appeal to everyone to maximise vaccination amongst the eligible population and to keep following necessary safety protocols. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/GAo2enwjBE Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2021

Singh directed the state transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to 50 per cent of the vehicle's capacity.

Punjab is among the states showing an upward trend in COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 1,691 active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 34,190, while 68 patients lost their lives to the infection. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 7,902. So far, 2,57,946 COVID-19 patients have been treated in the state, with 3,141 of them being discharged in the last 24 hours.

