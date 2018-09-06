Punjabi labourer who borrowed Rs 200 for lottery ticket wins Rs 1.50 crore

When Lady Luck comes knocking at the door, things can turn around overnight. Something similar happened to a labourer in Punjab. Manoj Kumar of Mandvi village in Sangrur district had to borrow Rs 200 for a lottery ticket. As luck would have it, Kumar hit the jackpot and won Rs 1.50 crore.

Kumar could not believe his luck when he found that his lottery ticket number matched the winning number. "I had borrowed money to purchase the ticket. I had never imagined winning such a big amount in the wildest of dreams," a visibly elated Kumar said.

The lottery was announced by the Punjab State Lotteries on August 29 for the Punjab State Rakhi Bumper 2018. The first two prizes, which were for Rs 1.50 crore each, were given out to two ticket-holders - Manoj Kumar being one of them.

Kumar met the Director of Lotteries of Punjab, TPS Phoolka on Wednesday and submitted his claim for the prize money. The director assured him that the payment would be made at the earliest.

Manoj Kumar said that with this money he will be able to address the financial problems his family has been facing.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)