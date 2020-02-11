R K Puram Election Results: AAP's Pramila Tokas leads, BJP's Anil K Sharma, Congress' Priyanka Singh trail

Delhi Elections 2020 Result: R K Puram constituency has witnessed primary contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per early trends, AAP's sitting MLA Pramila Tokas is leading from the constituency with a margin of 5,000 votes. BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma was second on the chart, followed by Priyanka Singh of Congress.

R K Puram assembly constituency, one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi, is a part of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

According to Election Commission of India, Pramila Tokas was leading with 15,033 votes, while tally of BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma was 10,226 votes. Congress' Priyanka Singh has received merely 857 votes till now.

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram are: Pramila Tokas (AAP), Anil Kumar Sharma (BJP), Priyanka Singh (INC), Nageswar Das (BSP), Mukesh (BSNP), Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna (IND), Mahipal Singh (IND).

The voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from RK Puram was 56.62 per cent. In 2015, this constituency registered a turnout of 64.14 per cent, while 63.46 per cent of RK Puram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 2013. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 was -7.52 per cent.

In 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP registered a win from this constituency, with Parmila Tokas defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 19,068 votes which was 19.81 per cent of the total votes polled. Parmila Tokas secured 96,256, or 56.77 per cent of total votes polled.

In 2013 Delhi assembly elections, BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma won this seat by beating the AAP candidate by a close margin of 326 (0.39 per cent) votes. Anil Kumar Sharma secured 84,468 votes, which was 33.17 per cent of the total votes polled.