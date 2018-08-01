Rail services affected on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi after water crosses danger mark

Train services over the Old Yamuna Bridge, which serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states, were suspended again on Tuesday after water level in river crossed the danger mark.

The service halted at 10.05 am after the water level reached the 206.03 metre mark, a Northern Railway official told IANS.

During the suspension, seven trains were cancelled, 30 short terminated and 32 others diverted because of closure of the bridge.

"The level of Yamuna maintained at 206.05 metre for seven hours (till 8 pm). The rise was contributed by hourly discharge from Hathani Kund Barrage. The water level is expected to decrease tomorrow (Wednesday)," the Delhi government's flood control room said.

The river was flowing at 206.04 metres yesterday noon with the danger mark being 204.83 metres.

Old Yamuna Bridge, colloquially known as 'Lohe Ka Pul', is a road-cum-rail bridge on the Delhi-Howrah line that was built over 150 years ago.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013.

The Central Water Commission was expecting that the water level may fall by Tuesday. However, it did not happen and the overflowing water of the Yamuna entered some houses in low-lying areas of Burari in North Delhi. As many as 15 people who were stranded in flood waters were rescued from the area.

A total of 13,915 people have been moved to safer places due to the rising water levels. They were accommodated in 1,461 tents and temporary shelters where they were being provided food and medical help.

The evacuees were having a hard time despite being taken care of by the government agencies. Some complained about the facilities while many others braved hardships waiting to go back to their houses after the water receded.

(With iputs from PTI)