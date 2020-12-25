Railways to upgrade IRCTC's e-ticketing website: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reviewed the upgradation being done for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website. The minister said that e-ticketing website will have all the features for ease of booking by the passengers.

After reviewing the upgradation work, the minister said that IRCTC's e-ticketing website should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for their train journey. He further stated that the Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design.

IRCTC ticketing website provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over Indian Railways touching the lives of most citizens for their rail travel needs.

Since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences, the minister said. He said that IRCTC website remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the Railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.

"Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double it's efforts to constantly upgrade itself," Piyush Goyal said.

Officials of Railway Board, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC assured the minister that all possible efforts would be made to further improve the functioning of website, as per the official release.

