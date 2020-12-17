'Beware of fake websites, agents promising jobs': Railways warns RRB aspirants

Ministry of Railways has issued a stern warning for candidates set to appear for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2020 exams that are taken by thousands of job aspirants in various exam centres across the country. The Railway Ministry has asked all RRB candidates to exercise caution when looking up the latest information about the exams on the internet. The Ministry has also asked RRB candidates to pay special attention to those who are offering jobs or kind of 'assistance'.

Railway Ministry took to Twitter issue the alert to the aspirants. They wrote, "Be alert and be aware of Fraudsters promising jobs at Indian Railways. Job Aspirants may please note:

Only RRBs/RRCs website www. http://rrcb.gov.in and advertisements in Newspapers are authentic. Call 182 to report about person making false promise of job in Railways."

Indian Railways (IR) has clearly stated that the recruitment process for its various posts has been entirely computerised and nobody can influence this exercise. Candidates have been warned to avoid anyone claiming to be close or being an acquaintance of any Railway Recruitment Board member. It says that fraudsters are giving fake appointment letters to aspirants who are getting duped into their schemes.

IR states that some criminals have set up several fake websites for defrauding gullible RRB aspirants. Hence, it advises all candidates to check the name, spelling and font of any suspicious-looking site before clicking further.

If any RRB aspirants were to come across any fake website, they must immediately inform the national RRB helpline about it. The number of the national RRB helpline is 182. Aspirants can also directly contact RRB officials via e-mail. If any candidate has been duped they must immediately contact or visit the nearest police station to register the complaint.

On December 11, IR had announced their biggest recruitment drive yet which would involve 21 Railway Recruitment Boards. Through the RRB exams, Indian Railways plans to hire around 1.4 lakh new employees.

