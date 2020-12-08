Rajasthan Gram Panchayat polls: BJP leads Zilla Parishad; Congress ahead in Panchayat Samiti

Counting is underway for 21 districts for Rajasthan's gram Panchayat elections. The BJP is leading the Zilla Parishad with 11 seats while the Congress is ahead on 3. In the Panchayat Samiti, the Congress is so far leading on 49 seats while the saffron party is behind Congress with a lead on only 36 seats.

Elections for Gram Panchayat were conducted in four phases on November 23, November 27, December 1 and December 5.The polls were conducted to elect 636 Zilla Parishad members and 4371 Panchayat Samiti members.

Elections were held in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajasmand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The voting results will decide the fate of 1778 candidates who are contesting for 636 seats available in the Zilla Parishad and 12,663 candidates who're fighting off for a meagre 4371 seats in the Panchayat Samiti.

Counting began at 9 am today at all district headquarters. Election for the head or chief of Panchayat will be held on December 10 and the election of the deputy chief will be conducted on December 11.

Currently Rajasthan is under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the Congress party.