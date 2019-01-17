Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in journalist murder case

A special court in Panchkula has sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

On January 11, special CBI Court Judge Jagdeep Singh had convicted the self-styled godman and three others - Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal - in the murder case. All the four were convicted under Section 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal were also convicted under the Arms Act.

The self-styled godman is serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail for raping two of his women followers.

On August 24, 2002, Ramchandra Chhatrapati, was shot after his evening daily 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter about the sexual exploitation of women by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.

He succumbed to his injuries in November the same year. A case was registered against Ram Rahim in 2003 which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2006.

