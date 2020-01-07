RBI employees unions to join nationwide strike on Jan 8

The workmen staff of the country's apex bank will join the country-wide trade union strike on January 8, sources in RBI's employees' unions said on Tuesday.

Their joining in the strike is expected to add to the disruption in banking services.

"The All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) will join the strike in solidarity with the central trade unions," AIRBEA general secretary Samir Ghosh said here Tuesday.

The joint statement of AIRBEA and AIRBWF said the condition of the economy, unprecedented unemployment situation, sale of profit-making public sector units, elimination of huge workforce through closure, early retirement and contractualisation compelled them to join the strike.

The RBI staff also intend to draw national attention to the issues related to the central bank, including dilution of its autonomy and independence, it said.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on the nationwide strike on January 8.

The trade unions have said around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

The central government has meanwhile asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the trade union strike on Wednesday and advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises.

