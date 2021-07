RBI imposes penalties worth Rs 3 crore on IDBI, Dena Bank for non-compliance of directions

The Reserve Bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on Dena Bank and Rs 1 crore on IDBI Bank for non-compliance with various directions, regulatory filings said Saturday. In a filing to the BSE, Dena Bank said the Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on it for non-compliance with the directions issued on February 20, 2018.

In a separate filing, IDBI Bank said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on the Bank for contravention of its regulatory directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT related operational controls. "The Bank has put in place necessary corrective actions to strengthen its internal control mechanisms so as to ensure that such incidents do not recur," IDBI Bank said.

Also read: Defence Minister Sitharaman meets Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman