Realme X7 Pro 5G to go on sale on Feb 10; check price, offers, features, camera

Realme's latest 5G-enabled offering X7 Pro 5G will go on sale on February 10 from 12 pm. The phone will be available on Flipkart and realme.com. The smartphone company will also offer the 'real upgrade program' to its customers. The program allows customers to purchase the smartphones by paying up to 70 per cent of the cost. The program is available on Flipkart in partnership with Flipkart's Smart Upgrade Plan and at realme mainline stores.

Here's all you need to know about Realme X7 Pro 5G:

REALME X7 PRO 5G PRICE

The 5G phone will be available for Rs 29,999. However, customers who use ICICI Bank credit card and are planning on purchasing the device on EMI on realme.com will be able to avail a discount of Rs 2,000. Axis Bank cards and EMI on Flipkart will fetch a discount of Rs 1,500.

The company is also offering no cost EMI for up to 6 months.

REALME X7 PRO 5G FEATURES

Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor. It comes with a super-thin, lightweight body but boasts a massive 4500 mAh battery. The device comes with 65W SuperDart Charge.

The display of the phone is 6.5 inches 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen. The phone will be available in a single variant of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and is equipped for dual sim.

REALME X7 PRO 5G CAMERA

The 5G-enabled phone comes in a 64MP quad camera set-up. The cameras in the rear consist of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP monochrome camera, and 2MP macro camera. Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

Established by Sky Li and Madhav Sheth in India in May 2018, Realme has become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country. According to Counterpoint and IDC, the smartphone maker raced to the top in the Q4 2018.

Also read: Realme Race flagship may soon be launched in India

Also read: Is Realme X7 Pro worth buying for Rs 29,999? Review in 5 points