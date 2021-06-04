RBI MPC Meet Highlights: Central bank maintains status quo; trims FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5%

RBI MPC meet: Announcing the outcome of the second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das kept interest rates unchanged and retained an accommodative stance for the sixth consecutive time. Das announced the MPC's decision after it concluded its three-day meet on June 4. The central bank also trimmed the FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5% from 10.5%. The RBI had kept repo rate unchanged at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35% in the April policy review.

10.30 am: RBI MPC meet: Central bank projects Consumer PriceInflation (CPI) at 5.1% in FY22.

10.29 am: RBI MPC meet: RBI Governor says India's forexreserves may have exceeded USD 600 billion

10.25 am: RBI to buy Rs 40,000 cr of govt securities on June 17; Rs1.20 lakh cr G-Sec to be purchased in Q2, says Governor Shaktikanta Das.

10.20 am: RBI MPC keeps Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) unchanged and bank rates unchanged at 4.25%.

10.15 am: Impact of the COVID-19 second wave impact onIndian economy to less severe: Shaktikanta Das

10.10 am: RBI MPC meet: GDP forecast tweaked by RBI

The RBI has slashed growth projections for FY22 from 10.5% to 9.5%.

10.06 am: RBI MPC outcome: Global to aid recovery

Announcing MPC outcome on Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the gathering momentum of the global economy could act as a tailwaind for the Indian economy as the COVID-19 second wave recedes.

10.03 am: RBI MPC meet live updates: Shaktikanta Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, retains accomodative stance to continue supporting the revival of the Indian economy.

10.01 am: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins MPC address.

9.56 am: RBI MPC meet: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce policy outcome shortly

As the country witnesses it's worst GDP growth in four decades, all eyes are on the apex bank to announce measures to pull up the economy.

9.49 am: Monetary Policy Committee Meet: Five thingsinvestors can expect

Inflation outlook

Update on COVID-19 second waveimpact on growth

GSAP 2.0 announcement

FY22 GDP estimate cut

9.40 am: RBI MPC Meet: Inflation remains a big worry for the centralbank

The RBI has been keeping the key policy rates low to supportgrowth, but inflation poses to be a challenge for the central bank.