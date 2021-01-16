Resident doctors of Delhi's RML hospital express apprehension about Covaxin, ask for Covishield

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi requested the hospital to vaccinate them with Serum Institute's Covishield instead of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The association wrote a letter and said that the doctors were a bit apprehensive about Covaxin. They said that the lack of a complete trail in case of Covaxin was a bit concerning.

"We have come to know that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is being conducted by the hospital today. Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech is being preferred in our hospital over Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute. The residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of trial before its roll-out," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, Covaxin has asked its recipients to sign a consent form. The form also states that in case of adverse effects, the recipient would be compensated. "In case of any serious adverse events, vaccine recipients will be provided medically recognised standard of care in the government designated and authorised centres/hospitals. The compensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (BBIL) if the SAE is proven to be causally related to the vaccine. The compensation will be determined by ICMR's Central Ethics Committee, as appropriate," the consent form for Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the launch of the vaccination drive assured Indians that both the vaccines are safe and have been well tested. He said that the COVID-19 vaccines are also cheaper than the foreign counterparts.

In Delhi, the vaccination drive would be carried out at 81 sites. Six central government hospitals -- AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals -- have been chosen as sites for the drive. Besides these, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi-government run GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, DDU Hospital, BSA Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, ILBS Hospital are among the vaccination sites. Private facilities -- Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital -- have also been chosen as sites for the exercise.

