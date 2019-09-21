Re-skilling and learnability are key skills for tomorrow's workforce: Wipro's Rishad Premji on future of jobs in India

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, the son of business tycoon and philanthropist Azim Premji, on Saturday said that technology is changing the landscape of industries around the world, adding that the only thing that can save us is re-skilling and learnability.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2019, Rishad said that jobs are dynamically changing and data showed that over the next five years, 9 per cent of India's 60 crore workforce will hold jobs that do not exist yet.

"You will have to be constantly open to be fit for jobs in future. Even in my company, I look for two major things - learn-ability and teamwork. Those who are not able to do that are the ones left behind," said Rishad.

"But to get into more broad-based jobs, you've got to have a mindset of being reskillable and re-trainable and be open to continuous learning."

Speaking on the state of Indian economy, he said, "I am very optimistic on this. Good news is that it appears 'cyclical not structural'. The govt is doing a lot of things and is open to ideas. It is doing a lot of disruptive things, and I think the scenario will change in the next quarter."

When asked about his relation with Azim Premji, Rishad said that his father is always open to suggestions and listens more than talk. "Even in meetings, he, sometimes, asks the most basic questions in the most interesting way. That's I think a great strength."

