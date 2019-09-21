India Today Conclave Live Updates: Maharashtra will be drought-free state in 5 years, says Devendra Fadnavis

The second day of the India Today Conclave, 2019, Mumbai Edition, has started with a conversation with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. In the first session, Fadnavis will explain the work done by his government in the past five years, and why he is the best man for the job this time. The inaugural event of the India Today Conclave 2019, Mumbai, was kick-started by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. He said the central bank noticed the downturn in the economy in February, and maintained the global factors had also contributed to the ongoing slump. "RBI had noticed the signs of slowdown as early as February this year," Das said, adding the second quarter of FY20 had shown signs of deceleration. Former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar will speak in the next session.

11.35 AM: On political ambitions

In the BJP, people don't have choice to choose their work. People work hard and whatever the party decides, the workers follow it. I have no ambitions to move to Delhi but whatever the party decides, I will do.

11.25 AM: On water conservation

On our water conservation scheme, we harvest all the rainwater. But the rains have been deficient in several areas. Many districts registered 30 per cent rain this time. We are making a five-year plan, under which we'll create water grids and we will complete the work in the state in the next five years. In the next five years, we will make Maharashtra a drought-free state.

11.20 AM: The Maharashtra CM backs metro project

11.18 AM: On Environment challenge

The government is doing its best to be carbon neutral. Problems will be there but you have to work and move forward. Opposition to the proposed coastal road is negligible. If you conduct voting, 90 per cent of votes will be in favour of it. I want to assure that it'll be constructed for sure.

11.00 AM: Devendra Fadnavis says the BJP will come to power in Maharashtra again.