RFL case: Delhi court denies bail to ex Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani. There are money laundering charges against him in a case regarding the misappropriation of Religare Finvest Ltd's (RFL) funds.

Additional Sessions judge Vipin Kumar Rai rejected Godhwani's bail plea, ANI reported.

Godhwani had sought bail from the court on the grounds that he was suffering from sleep apnea, which is a medical condition where breathing stops frequently and starts during sleep.

He also stated that due to COVID-19, his disorder may have serious implications. Regardless, the ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana opposed Godhwani's bail plea, saying that sleep apnea was not a grave health problem and the jail authorities were taking care of concerns due to coronavirus threat, the news report added.

In January this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani (former CMD, Religare Enterprises Ltd) in relation to a money laundering case concerning alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.