RSS affiliate SJM says PM's self-reliance call vindicates 30 years of struggle

Key highlights

SJM welcomes PM's Self-Reliant India Mission

Says it vindicates the group's 30 years of struggle

Endorses decision to invite foreign investments

Wants curb on repatriation of royalties

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', or 'self Reliant India Mission' is a vindication of SJM's 30 years of struggle to see India economically independent and self-reliant.

"PM Modi has set the foundation for India to take not only quantum jump, but also create more opportunities and respect for the indigenous entrepenuers. The PM's appeal has a large reach, and it will strengthen indigenous and local brands among the consumers, to ultimately become global brands. The constant endorsement by PM Modi would help these entrepreneurs get more respect and acceptance globally," Ashwani Mahajan, National Co Convenor, SJM said.

Mahajan welcomed the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 stimulus, and hoped the fine details of thepackage 'will not only lead to end the ills of badly designed and implemented 1991 liberalisation and subsequent integration into exploitative globalisation; but will lead to employment oriented inclusive growth'.

SJM stated that COVID 19 has already accelerated the collapse of the existing model of globalisation. "The era of economies of scale is passe, and the forthcoming era is of economies of scope," Mahajan said.

SJM also emphasised on Modi's identification of five pillars for achieving self-reliance; a) economy with potential for quantum jump, not incremental growth, b) investments in infrastructure, c) technology driven services, d) demographic dividend and e) reforming the supply chain. The nationalist group supported PM's efforts to create the plug and play infrastructure for all global investors who want to shift their base from China to India, but with a rider. The must not allowed to repatriate royalties and the investments should be for export oriented products. "If they want to sell their products to the Indian markets, then custom and other import tariffs should apply", Mahajan added.

