Saurabh Garg appointed UIDAI chief, Sanjeev Kumar to be AAI head

As part of a major bureaucratic rejig, total 22 bureaucrats have been assigned different ministries on Thursday. Senior IAS officer Saurabh Garg has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The 1991 batch IAS officer from Odisha cadre is working at the rank and pay of an additional secretary, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The 1993 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra cadre Sanjeev Kumar has been appointed as the chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the rank and pay of additional secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Atish Chandra, a 1994 IAS officer from Bihar cadre has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of additional secretary. Chandra is currently serving as the joint secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

The 1986 batch IES officer Chandrashekhar Mohapatra has been appointed in the department of revenue, Ministry of Finance as the additional secretary of the GST Council Secretariat.

Prashant Kumar Singh, 1993 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the government e-marketplace special purpose vehicle in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

Here is a lowdown of the bureaucratic transfers announced the department of personnel and training on Thursday:

