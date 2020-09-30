SBI account holder? Here's how to check balance, view passbook without logging in

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new facility for its customers using which they can check their account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Now, pre-login features are available on the SBI Yono app.

Now check your account balance, view passbook and make transactions without logging in to the app. Bank quick with YONO SBI! https://t.co/huDRHjWoqH

#YONOSBI #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #YONO State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 28, 2020

The customers can use 'View Balance' and 'Quick Pay Option' with the login option on the app. They can use the options through 6 digit MPIN or biometric authentication or face ID or user ID and password.

View account balance and m-passbook in the Yono app without logging in

Click on 'View Balance' option

Choose MPIN or User ID and Password or Biometric Authentication or Face ID

Check account balance

Click on 'View Transactions' to see the transaction details ie m-passbook of selected accounts.

Yono Quick Pay feature

The customers can click 'Yono Quick Pay' to transact up to Rs 2,000 without logging into the app. To avail this facility, the customer first has to do authentication through MPIN or Biometric Authentication or Face ID or User ID and Password.

Meanwhile, SBI recently asked its customer to be cautious of calls and messages on WhatsApp due to a new scam. According to the bank, scammers are contacting SBI customers on WhatsApp and citing fake messages about winning a SBI lottery or a lucky draw reward, following which they are asking the customers to contact a fraud number that the scammers are claiming is an official SBI hotline. "Cybercriminals are waiting for just one mistake--please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages," SBI said in an advisory.

