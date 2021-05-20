SBI changes rules, timings amid second COVID-19 wave; all you need to know

State Bank of India (SBI) has changed the opening and closing time of its branches amid the second COVID-19 wave in India. Customers are advised to visit the bank only if necessary as the bank will be open only for four hours--10 am to 2 pm till May 31, according to the Indian Banks Association. BusinessToday.In reached out to an SBI official who confirmed the change in timings.

The public sector bank is making all efforts to avoid face to face interaction with customers, who can only avail services like cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions at SBI branches.

SBI is observing COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and sanitisation of its premises to ensure customer and employee safety. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for all those visiting any SBI branch across India. Besides this, customers need to get their temperature checked at the entrance of the bank and sanitise their hands.



At SBI, safety protocols are our top priority. We do our best to keep ourselves and our customers as safe as possible. Remember, we're all in this together.#SBIAapkeSaath #Unite2FightCorona #StayStrongIndia #TeamSBI #ProudSBI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/J43HkVyA8e State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 18, 2021 India's largest public lender will focus more on digital banking via its website and app. SBI advised its customers to ditch currency for debit and credit cards, RTGS, NEFT, UPI and RuPay cards on its website. The bank also offers contactless service that can help customers with urgent banking needs. For this, you need to dial any one of SBI's toll free numbers-1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800. Using this service, customers can check their balance and last 5 transactions at IVR and via SMS, request to block or reissue ATM card, generate ATM/Green PIN and request for issue of new ATM card after blocking old one. Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs.

Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800.#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #TollFree pic.twitter.com/wwPmcChXf7 State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 19, 2021

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

