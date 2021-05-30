SBI revises non-home cash withdrawal limits, check out details

The State Bank of India has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form to support its customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While cash withdrawal for self using withdrawal form, accompanied by savings bank passbook has been increased to Rs 25,000 per day, withdrawal for self using cheque has been hiked to Rs 1,00,000 per day.

Meanwhile, cash withdrawal by third party using cheque has been capped at Rs 50,000 per day as per the revised ceiling limits, the bank said on Twitter.

Home branch is one where the customer has savings or salary account, while non-home branches are bank branches other than the home branch.

The revised ceiling limits will be in place till September 30,2021, the bank said.

Cash payments to third parties using withdrawal forms will not be allowed. Besides, know your customers (KYC) of third party will have to be submitted for other transactions.

