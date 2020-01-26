Six of top-10 most valued firms lose Rs 81,148 crore in m-cap; RIL worst-hit

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 81,148 crore from their market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) taking the biggest knock.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the other bluechips which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI finished on the gainers' side.

The market valuation of RIL, the country's most valued firm, plunged Rs 37,369.7 crore to Rs 9,64,639.40 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap also took a sharp hit, tumbling Rs 18,257.4 crore to Rs 6,81,624.54 crore.

Likewise, the valuation of TCS tanked Rs 12,551.70 crore to Rs 8,19,745.96 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped Rs 10,290.90 crore to Rs 3,14,164.59 crore.

ITC's valuation fell Rs 2,150.95 crore to Rs 2,92,651.70 crore and that of HDFC declined Rs 527.35 crore to reach Rs 4,23,766.51 crore.

In contrast, Infosys' m-cap jumped Rs 6,430.54 crore to Rs 3,33,429.93 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 5,399.39 crore to Rs 2,89,202.04 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added Rs 2,998.26 crore to its market cap to stand at Rs 4,48,776.36 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank rose Rs 1,978.04 crore to Rs 3,45,455.10 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and State Bank of India (SBI).

During the week, the Sensex shed 332.18 points or 0.79 per cent.

