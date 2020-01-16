Snub more people to make India $5 trillion economy: Chidambaram on Piyush Goyal's 'no favour' jibe at Jeff Bezos

Taking a satirical dig at Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's "no favour" jibe at Amazon Inc founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of satirical tweets, said on Thursday the commerce minister should snub more people as it could help India achieve the $5 trillion economy target.

Goyal's comments came a day after the world's richest man Jeff Bezos announced fresh $1 billion investment to help bring small and medium businesses online in India. During an event in Delhi on Thursday, Goyal, who has not yet given Bezos an audience, said "They (Amazon) may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion-dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars."

Saying that snubbing Bezos "makes for a great headline in the world's media", Chidambaram advised Goyal to do it more often. He said Goyal first snubbed Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee and now Bezos. And now, he said, Goyal should "snub (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai and (Microsoft CEO) Satya Nadella" in order to make India a $5 trillion dollar economy.