Sprinter Hima Das secures first division in Assam Class 12th board exam

Sprint runner Hima Das has secured first division in the Arts stream in the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) examination 2019.

Hima, who studies in Dhing College in Nagaon, has secured 70 per cent in Assam class 12th board exam.

The 19-year-old secured a total of 349 marks out of 500 with letter marks (80 or above) in the Assamese language. Hima secured 63 marks in English, 84 marks in Assamese, 60 marks in Advanced Assamese, 75 marks in Political Science, 67 marks in Education and 46 marks in Geography.

She appeared for Class 12 board exam in February this year, after landing straight from her athletics training in Turkey.

Hima is currently undergoing training in Patiala for the upcoming Olympics, which is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 in Tokyo, Japan

The Arjuna award winner holds a record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79 seconds that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Hima is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships.

Also read: Assam HS Result 2019: Khushboo Firdous from Arts, Bitupan Arandhara from Science top with 95.6% score