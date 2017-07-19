SSC recruitment process: Procedure begins to fill 1,100 IMD seats, apply on ssconline.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the recruitment application process for the post of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD) Examination.

The last date to apply for the same is 8 August. Interested candidates can apply on the SSC official website, ssconline.nic.in .

Selected candidates have to appear for an open competitive examination for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant in IMD, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, in the Level 6 of the Pay Matrix.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the same: