Swine flu in Rajasthan: 36 deaths reported in January; govt cancels doctors' leaves

Cases of swine flu are on the rise in Rajasthan as 36 patients have succumbed to the disease in the first 15 days of this month. One patient reportedly died in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, whereas 51 patients were found affected by the disease.

A total of 17 cases of swine flu have been identified in state capital Jaipur, and 13 more samples have tested positive. So far, 935 samples have tested positive for swine flu in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to keep the situation under control.

"We've made available the medicine for swine flu throughout the state. Leaves of doctors and paramedical staff have been cancelled. We're monitoring the situation, wherever a case of swine flu is found the whole area is screened," said Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

