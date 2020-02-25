'Taj Mahal's hurried makeover won't be sustained,' says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra called out authorities saying that the Taj Mahal makeover will not be sustained. The Taj Mahal underwent a facelift in the run-up to Donald Trump and Melania Trump's visit to the monument.

In a three part tweet, he talked about the untapped potential for tourism in this country and steps the government can take to bring more visitors to this country. Mahindra lamented on the lack of sustainability of the makeover.

"Hurried yes, but a pity if we can't sustain this makeover. To use President Trump's favoured adjective, this is a huge opportunity. We all know tourism can be a major engine for spurring growth, employment & forex," he said.

He also urged the government to focus on the Delhi-Agra 'Taj' circuit and make it easier for the tourists to for a hassle free visit. Mahindra said, "...address all pain points for tourists - infra, hygiene, and quality of experience - from arrival to departure. Everyone in the world wants to do at least this route in India at some point."

Mahindra pointed out that improving this circuit could mean multiple sources of earning, employment and expertise. He also said that this circuit could be used as an example to develop other circuits in the country.

The ASI had hired staff to prune the grass, clean the stones and re-lay damaged sections of the Taj Mahal ahead of the POTUS and FLOTUS' visit. They paid a visit to the monument on Monday after the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad. They were accompanied by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.