Tata, Reliance, Airtel are the best Indian brands: Interbrand Report

Tata, Reliance and Airtel were top Indian brands in 2019, revealed a recent report by brand consultancy Interbrand, a division of Omnicom Group. According to the report, TCS continues to help Tata stay India's most valuable brand, while Jio helped Reliance grow as the challenger, however, Airtel lost 13 per cent brand value last year.

"Ever since its inception, Tata has continued to hold the top position in the Best Indian Brands table. However, Tata's brand value grew by a modest 6.5 per cent - contributed significantly by its tech services business TCS. In the same vein, Reliance, which after taking over the No. 2 spot from Airtel last year, consolidated itself as a strong no 2 with a growth in brand value of 12 per cent. This performance was bolstered by the phenomenal growth of Jio," the report said.

HDFC Bank, LIC, SBI, Infosys, Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Godrej are the other brands in the top ten ranking.

"The future of brand, in terms of roles that brands play, begins with integrations and anchorage but it graduates to provide acceleration and there is one sector globally that has done it brilliantly. That sector is luxury. We are now seeing the principles of the luxury sector being embraced by non-luxury sectors. The luxury mindset and its adoption by all is the largest thematic that we found last year," Ashish Mishra, Managing Director, Interbrand India told Business Today.

"In simple language we can call it premiumisation and the best Indian brands are following this. Either by creating better experiences or creating innovation or creating products on the higher continuum of the price value creation," he added.

According to Mishra, Indian brands are mirroring top global brands. "The sectors have the same story to tell. IT with telecom is the largest, financial services sector is the second largest, then auto and retail. But it is retail and auto which is growing the fastest."

Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Hero, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra are the auto brands featured in the top 40 list for 2018. Also this year's table features three new entrants. Big Bazaar joins at #33, DMart at #37 and Nerolac Paints enters the table at 39 for the first time.

Tanishq, Royal Enfield, Kotak, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland and Britannia are the fastest growing brands in the list. On the other hand, Reliance Group and Canara Bank exited the list this year. The combined value of the Top 40 brands was Rs 5.03 lakh crore, which represented a 5.2 per cent growth in value over the previous year. Financial Services and Auto contributed the most to this year's Top 40, at 27 per cent and 13 per cent of value.

According to the company, the ranking is based on three key components that contribute to a brand's cumulative value: The financial performance of the branded products and services; the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice; and the strength the brand has, to command a premium price or secure earning for the company.

