TDP pulls out of NDA; moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Weeks after pulling out two of its ministers from Narendra Modi government, N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party today officially quit the NDA. Earlier this month, two TDP ministers - Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary - had resigned over the demand of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had promised Andhra Pradesh Special Category Status or SCS after the Centre had carved out a new state -Telangana. However, the current dispensation ruled out that possibility after 14th Finance Commission removed SCS concept.

TDP today issued a statement, saying that 'the party will also move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the injustice meted out to the state'. Later, TDP MP Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

"We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham said. The BJP have 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoys support of allies.

LIVE UPDATES

13:10 pm: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on TDP's no-confidence motion:



When a no-confidence motion is moved 50 MPs should stand in its support & 50 MPs stood, but Speaker said it cannot be considered as House is not in order. So, I want to ask what does govt fear? They have huge majority in Lok Sabha: Congress' Shashi Tharoor on today's proceedings pic.twitter.com/dZ2x7xyjtQ - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

12:15 pm: The Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD protested over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh.

#Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs storm the well of #LokSabha over their demands, following which speaker adjourned the House till Monday. pic.twitter.com/Gp6OIhuCHh - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

11:50 am: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury says committed to people of AP

Our commitment to people of AP continues & this govt has no business to take away that right of ours. It is only right that we fight collectively, it is the principle we are fighting on. Centre has exposed itself and that it does not stand by any ally: Renuka Chowdhury.

11:32 am: Even if guided by political compulsion, TDP had to yet again follow YSR Congress Party's lead of moving no confidence motion against the central government for not granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy.

11:30 am: After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSR Congress Party with people's support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP wakes up: YSR Congress Party President Jagan Mohan Reddy.

10:10 am: WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes TDP's decision to quit NDA

I welcome the TDP's decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster. I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability: Mamata Banerjee



09:45 am: TDP MP Thota Narasimham moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. "We go according to principles. Our leader felt being part of NDA and moving a no-confidence motion would not be ethical. So we withdrew from the NDA and I have issued a letter on no-confidence motion to the speaker at 9.30 am," Narasimham said.

The development comes just a day after YSR Congress Party on Thursday announced that it would move no-confidence motion against the Central Government on Friday. In a tweet it said: "YSR Congress Party moves the No Confidence Motion against the Central Government. For the rights of the people of Andhra Pradesh, we will continue our fight for the Special Category Status."

The TDP will write a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also other constituents of the NDA informing its decision and the reasons for it, the statement said.

While the demand for SCS has been on for a couple of years, the recent fallout began after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a press conference earlier this month said that giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh was constitutionally not possible after the implementation of the 14th Finance Commission recommendation. However, the TDP was not convinced.

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu accused the government of not honouring its promise. He said: "Arun Jaitley's statement was the last straw. They are apparently predetermined. They don't appear to help the state."





