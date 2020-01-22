Telangana Municipal Elections 2020: Polls underway, here's all you need to know

Polling has begun in the local body Telangana elections in the midst of stringent security arrangements. One hundred and twenty municipalities and nine municipal corporations went to polls that began from 7am and will culminate at 5pm. The votes will be counted on January 25 and the results will be out on January 27. The Karimnagar constituency is expected to go to polls on January 25.

Approx 53.37 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in this election. A total 325 corporators are standing for municipal corporations and 2,727 councillors for municipalities. According to another media report, elections to 83 wards in municipalities were unanimous out of a total of 2971 wards.

The state election commissioner V Nagi Reddy also assured the voters via media that approx 55,000 staff was put on duty to ensure elections are conducted smoothly. Apart from the State Election Commission staff, approx 50,000 policemen were also deployed to ensure smooth elections. Reddy also told the media that if any unethical practices or tender votes are reported, then a repolling will be ordered by the SEC.

In order to ensure ethical elections, the state election commissioner of Telangana has urged voters to capture any instances of liquor and cash distribution as video evidences. Reddy also went onto say that if the evidence was found clinching enough, then the candidate(s) involved in this will be arrested immediately. The candidates' election will be null and void in such a situation. In a first, the Telangana SEC used the 'Face Recognition App' to counter the menace of false voting. The pilot of this controversial initiative was first carried out in 10 polling stations in the Kompally municipality located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

