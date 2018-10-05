Thai tourist dies onboard SpiceJet flight from Bangkok to New Delhi

In a trip that turned into a nightmare, a Thai tourist succumbed to a fatal heart attack onboard a SpiceJet flight on Friday. The New Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi after the tourist suffered the heart attack. The man was member of a tourist group travelling from Bangkok to New Delhi.

The flight took off from Bangkok at 7:40 am with 189 passengers, including the Thai group with the 53-year-old man. The authorities at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi were informed by the plane crew that a passenger had a heart attack and that they would need to make an emergency landing.

Once the plane landed, the passenger was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Anil Kumar Rai, director of the Varanasi airport said that the deceased was accompanied by his wife, sister and seven other family members. All of them deboarded at Varanasi and the Thailand embassy was notified about the incident.

Recently, an 11-month baby boy died onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hyderabad. The child reportedly suffered breathing problem and medical complications during the flight after he was fed onboard. The flight landed at the city's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 2 am

Once the flight landed, the child was rushed to the Apollo Medical Centre at the airport's premises but was declared dead by the doctors.

