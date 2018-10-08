This 'pakodawala' in Ludhiana paid Rs 60 lakh as income tax

A 'pakoda' seller in Punjab's Ludhiana seems to be making a killing if the amount he has paid as income tax is any indication. Though there's no clear idea how much he's earning per day, the Panna Singh 'pakorewala' shop owner, Dev Raj, certainly can give most white collar top executives a run for their money.

Reports suggest Dev Raj, the owner of two 'pakoda' outlets in Ludhiana, submitted Rs 60 lakh as the annual tax liability after the I-T department sleuths conducted surveys at his shops located at Gill Road and Model Town and took notes of his earnings. The I-T Department took action after receiving a tip-off that he might be hiding his actual income.

The search was conducted under Principal Commissioner DS Chaudhary. The officials scrutinised all his financial records as well as his daily sales. On verifying it with his annual tax returns, the department officials asked the shop owner to submit Rs 60 with the department as an undisclosed income.

The famous shop was established in 1952 by late Panna Singh who soon turned it into a favourite destination for 'paneer Pakoda' and 'Dhahi Bhalla'. The shop also made him famous in others parts of Punjab as well. The TOI reported his admirers include politicians, bureaucrats, cops and renowned businessmen.

'Pakoda' had become the talk of the town a few months back when PM Narendra Modi suggested selling 'pakodas' should be counted as a employment. "If someone opens a 'pakoda' shop in front of your office, does that not count at employment? The person's daily earning of Rs 200 will never come into any books or accounts. The truth is massive people are being employed," he had said.

Edited by Manoj Sharma