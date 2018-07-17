Top IITs, IIMs students bag up to 137% higher salary packages than other institutions this year: Report

Top IITs and IIMs bagged 137% and 121% higher salary packages, respectively, compared to other institutions, says the Campus Hiring Report 2018 released by assessment and skill-measurement company Mettl. The survey was conducted across 114 engineering and 80 management institutes during the recently concluded campus placement season across different regions in India.

Detailing some of the major salary and employment trends, Ketan Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Mettl, said, "There is a rise in demand for skilled candidates across all domains. To meet this demand, employers have taken the campus route. Employers are, however, facing challenges like early attrition to their inability to retain candidates even after rolling out lucrative offer letters. This report provides a solution for companies to smoothly execute campus hiring programmes and efficiently acquire the best talent from leading institutions."

As part of the survey, Mettl's research team reached out to placement cells of various institutes during the campus placement season in May. The survey revealed that graduates from the top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) bag 137% higher entry-level packages as compared to the average salary of an engineer, with computer science or information technology graduates receiving the highest annual package of Rs 6.9 lakh per annum. Consequently, the new IITs are catching up fast with top NITs in terms of compensation packages offered, especially in computer science and information technology. Also, candidates proficient in new-age skills like machine learning and data science were mostly hired by the top IITs.

The hiring trend of the management institutes revealed top Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduates received 121% higher salary packages than an average MBA graduate. In a region-wise analysis, west India held a leading position with 17% higher compensations than the average salary recorded. In addition, graduates from the technology domain received the highest average salary package of Rs 14.8 lakh per annum. Post-MBA, general management roles accounted for the maximum number of hires at 31%, while roles in senior management were the highest paid jobs commanding 118% more than the average salary of MBA graduates.

The Campus Hiring Report 2018 also offers a step-by-step guide for companies to effectively manage various stages of conducting a recruitment programme -- from gathering information and shortlisting campuses to visit, selection of high potential talent and evaluation. One of Mettl's key offerings for organisations to hire skilled and quality talent include online assessments that are aimed at testing the logical reasoning, analytical, and verbal abilities of candidates.