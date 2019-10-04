TSRTC Strike: Telangana state transport employees to go on strike from October 5

Around 60,000 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees will go on indefinite strike from Friday midnight.

The development comes after talks between the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees and a government panel for third successive day yielded no results.

Nearly 10 employee unions comprising TSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), TSRTC National Mazdoor Union and TSRTC Employees Union have decided to observe the strike from October 5. The unions claim to represent nearly one lakh employees, half of which work on a contract basis.

Meanwhile, the state government officials are trying to recruit private players so that passengers don't have to face any issues, The HinduBusinessLine reported.

The employees belonging to various unions have been demanding to merge TSRTC with the government along with a pay revision as well as filling up of vacancies.

TSRTC with a fleet of nearly 10,000 buses is the lifeline of Telangana since it solely operates and runs the bus services in the state.

Furthermore, the Telangana government has threatened to evoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the RTC staff, incase they proceed with the strike.