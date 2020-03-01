Two cargo trains collide in Madhya Pradesh, loco pilots trapped

Two cargo trains collided in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning. As per media reports, several railway staff are feared trapped in the debris after the train accident in MP.

Two trains belonging to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) collided headfirst in Madhya Pradesh. The train accident in MP took place at around 5:00 am. One of the NTPC cargo trains was carrying coal which was to be transported to Uttar Pradesh's Rihand Nagar. The other NTPC train was not carrying any cargo. The NTPC trains collided as they were running on the same track, according to reports.

A single rail line is allowed to carry coal to the NTPC plant. And, only one train can ply at a time. However, on Sunday, two trains were moved to the same track which caused the head on collision.

Overturned coaches, working cranes could be seen at the accident spot as local cops and NTPC officials monitored rescue operations. Cops, officials belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force and district administration officials also rushed to the Singrauli train accident.

The locomotive pilot and the assistant locomotive pilot are reported to be among the people trapped in the debris. At present, attempts are being made to rescue those trapped in the debris.

(More details are awaited)