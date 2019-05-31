Two metro lines to connect Noida, Jewar airport; project expected to be completed by 2022-23

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) approved a budget of Rs 6,869 crore on Thursday for two metro lines connecting Noida and Jewar Airport. The budget for the two metro networks was approved in the 65th board meeting of YEIDA. The two metro lines will start at Greater Noida's Knowledge Park-II and terminate at the proposed Greenfield airport in Jewar.

"While one would be an exclusive Airport Express Line -- with no stations between Knowledge Park-II and the airport, the other would go through residential, commercial and rural areas along the Yamuna Expressway", reported Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has already started the hiring of a developer for the airport at Jewar in Greater Noida. The airport once completed will be National Capital Region's (NCR) second airport and is expected to take the load off Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The second airport in the NCR region, along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway is expected to be functional by 2022-23.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the project is expected to witness a daily ridership of 82,000, which is not economically viable as per the traffic projections. As per the DPR, it requires a daily ridership of over 1.6 lakh for the project to become viable.

"The link will have 25 Metro stations, excluding the airport station. The proposed stations are: Greater Noida's Knowledge Park-II, Chi-I, Chi-II, Chi-III, Chi-IV, Gautam Budh University, Night Safari, Murshadpur, Yamuna Authority's sector 26A, Noida International University, Galgotia University, Sector 17A, Sports City, sectors 22A, 22B, sector 18A, sector 22C, sectors 19, 18, 2, 20, 21, 28, 29, Nagla Hukum Singh and Jewar airport", the report added.

