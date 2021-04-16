UK govt clears Nirav Modi's extradition to India

The United Kingdom government has cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India. UK home secretary Priti Patel gave the nod for the extradition in connection with the diamond merchant's involvement in the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the diamantaire for money laundering in the PNB scam case.

This decision comes after a UK court on February 25 said that there is prima facie evidence against the diamond merchant. The court stated that there was no evidence that Modi would not get justice if he was extradited, hence paving way for his eventual extradition.

A UK court said that it was satisfied that there was enough evidence against Modi for his conviction.

"I do not accept that Nirav Modi was involved in legitimate business. I find no genuine transactions and believe there is a process of dishonesty," said Westminster Magistrates' Court judge Samuel Goozee. The judge said that there were links between Modi and conspirators including PNB officials.

The judge also dismissed Modi's argument that he would not get justice in India due to media scrutiny and political pressure. The judge said that there is no reason to believe that politicians in India were trying to influence the trial. "No reason to believe that Indian judiciary is partial," the judge said.

The PNB case pertains to fraudulently obtaining letters of undertakings (LoUs) or loan agreements that is being probed by the CBI and laundering of the proceeds that's being probed by the ED.

