'Unauthorised, ill-intentioned': MSME ministry warns public against 'MSME Export Promotion Council'

The MSME ministry on Saturday warned the public not to fall prey to "unauthorised" and "ill-intentioned" activities of MSME Export Promotion Council and clarified that it is not associated with the organisation in any way. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) issued a clarification in this regard alerting the public after taking strong note "of mischievous activities of this organisation projecting itself as part of the MSME ministry".

The ministry said it is noticed that certain messages are being circulated in media and social media regarding issuance of appointment letter to the post of 'director' by the MSME Export Promotion Council. It is also seen that this organisation is using the name of the Ministry of MSME.

"It is hereby clarified that Ministry of MSME, Government of India, is not associated with the MSME Export Promotion Council in any way. Also, the Ministry of MSME has not authorised any posting or appointment to any post related with this council. The public is informed and advised not to fall prey to such messages or such elements," an official statement said.

However, the MSME Export Council on its website has clarified that it is a private company formed for charitable purpose."MSME Export Promotion Council is a private company and not any department of the Government of India," it said.

