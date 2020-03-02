UP CM inaugurates 13 projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in Noida

A parking for 7,000 cars, a hospital and a flyover are among 23 development projects worth Rs 2,821 crore which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday.

The projects inaugurated included a multi-level car parking with space for 7,000 vehicles at Sector 38A (Rs 500 crore), a government hospital in Sector 39 (Rs 344 crore), underground parking for 276 cars and 42 two-wheelers at Sector 5 (Rs 32.25 crore). Three power sub stations at Sector 148 (Rs 366 crore), and two at Sector 38A (Rs 98.45 crore and Rs 10 crore) were also inaugurated.

A footover bridge at Sector 145 metro station (Rs 10.81 crore), another in Sector 62 (Rs 5 crore), one between Sector 71 and 72 (Rs 5 crore) and four pink toilets in sectors 16, 15, 28 and 74 (altogether costing Rs 0.76 crore), according to officials. Total 13 projects inaugurated are worth Rs 1,452 crore, while those for which foundation stones were laid for 10 projects worth Rs 1,369 crore, the officials said.

Foundation stones were laid for a Habitat and Convention Center in Sector 94 (Rs 685 crore), sewage treatment plants at Sector 168 (Rs 175 crore), Sector 123 (142 crore), a flyover on MP 3 road near Parthala Chowk (Rs 90 crore), intelligent traffic management system (Rs 88.45 crore), a golf course in Sector 151 (Rs 90 crore). Besides, foundations were also laid for two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and for a project on installation of 21,946 LED lights (Rs 8.32 crore).

UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana, BJP's district incharge Jai Pratap Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and senior officials of Noida Authority, including Chairman Alok Tandon and CEO Ritu Maheshwari, attended the event. Rajya Sabha MPs Tarun Vijay and Surendra Nagar were also present.

