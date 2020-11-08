"Look forward to working together": PM Modi congratulates US President-elect Biden on election victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday night, soon after the elections in the United States were called in the democrat's favour. Felicitating Biden on his "spectacular victory", PM Modi said in a Twitter post that the US President-elect's contribution "to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable" and that he looks forwards to "working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, along with a file photo of him meeting Joe Biden.

PM Modi also congratulated US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris on her historic win as she became the first woman to hold the second-most important position within the American Executive.

Here is what PM Modi tweeted

"Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Prime Minister Modi last Joe Biden in Washington on September 30, 2014, when the latter was Vice-President to then-President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was not the only leader to congratulate Biden, President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the US President-elect. He tweeted, "My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also felicitated Biden and Harris in a statement issued by the party. Gandhi said, "under the wise and mature leadership of President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world."