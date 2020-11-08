'Pride not just for your Chittis': PM Modi congratulates Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on her victory in the US elections 2020. The Prime Minister said that her landmark victory was a matter of immense pride not only for her chittis but also for all Indian-Americans.

PM Modi tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."





President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Harris on their victory and said he wished them a successful tenure. The President tweeted, "My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris as Vice President. I wish Joe Biden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations."

Prime Minister Modi, however, was not the only Indian politician to congratulate Harris for achieving the historic feat. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also tweeted, "Bharat ki beti Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA as a Vice President and a probable President of that great country in the near future."

The 56-year-old Harris emerged as a leading voice on racial injustice and police reform after African-American man George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. She marched with protestors on Washington streets and won over some skeptical liberals.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has become the 46th President of the United States with 284 electoral college votes. Biden, a former Vice-President in the Obama administration and a veteran senator, will be the oldest person to become the US President. Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat and threatened legal action on ballot counting.

