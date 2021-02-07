Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Live Updates: 7 dead, 170 missing, confirms State Disaster Management

Indian Air Force shares recce initial report from site of Uttarakhand flash flood



Visuals from broken Rishiganga Project Dam near Tapovan (pic 1), road & bridge broken due to Rubble at entrance at Malari valley (pic 2)



(Pic source-IAF)

11: 35 PM: Modi made fourth call to review flood situation: Uttarakhand CM

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called to review the flood situation in the State... this was his fourth call regarding the matter," says Uttarakhand CM.

9:55 PM: US expresses condolences for loss of life in Uttarakhand flood

"Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured," says US State Department.

9:15 PM: Rishikesh-Joshimath-Mana road reopened by BRO teams

The Rishikesh-Joshimath-Mana road which was blocked at Hathipahad due to flash flood in Dhauli Ganga was reopened for traffic by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) by late afternoon today after road clearance operation. Several BRO teams are in the area for relief operations, ANI quoted officials as saying.

Seven died, 170 missing in Uttarakhand flood incident: State Disaster Management Center

At least seven people have died, six injured and around 170 are missing after the Uttarakhand flood incident today, says State Disaster Management Center.

8:45 PM: Water levels recede at Alaknanda, Upper Ganga: Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast

Water levels at important station on at 7 PM...on #Alaknanda & # Upper #Ganga...

8:40 PM: Uttarakhand avalanche worst since 2013 flash floods

Uttarakhand avalanche is teh worst one since 2013 flash floods, says Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman). "Though there was rains / snow few days ago in the area, the snow cover when compared to last few years is neither the highest nor the lowest. In 2021 the rains was less. And this happening in February is very rare one," he said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Avalanche - Worst one since 2013 Flash Floods



Though there was rains / snow few days ago in the area, the snow cover when compared to last few years is neither the highest nor the lowest. In 2021 the rains was less. And this happening in February is very rare one.

8:30 PM: Japan envoy expresses condolences to victims of Uttarakhand flood

"My heart bleeds for tragic loss and missing of many innocent lives by the massive #glacier burst in #Uttarakhand today. I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences, and pray for those missing to be rescued as soon as possible. Our sympathy is with the people of #Uttarakhand," says Satoshi Suzuki, Japanese envoy to India.

8:20 PM: Visuals of C130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, a part of IAF disaster relief Task Force, landing at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun with rescue teams and other heavy equipment on board.

As part of IAF disaster relief Task Force, a C130J Super Hercules transport aircraft landed at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun with rescue teams and other heavy equipment on board.

7:50 PM: Indian Army reaches spot, NDRF team to reach soon: Uttarakhand CM

Updating on ongoing relief work, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says Indian Army has reached the spot, while a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot, he said.

7:40 PM: DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts to reach tomorrow to assess situation in glaciers

According to DRDO officials, DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts from its newly-created Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment would be reaching tomorrow to assess situation at site in Uttarakhand where flash flood occurred. Team would assess situation in glaciers around the site, the official said.

7:35 PM: Govt focused on saving lives of people: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the state government is focused on saving lives of people. Experts will explain the reason behind the glacier outburst, he said.

7:25pm: Five locals, 180 sheeps, goats swept away in flood

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat informed that at least five locals including shepherds with their 180 sheeps and goats swept away in the flash flood. "We are assuming that around 125 people are missing," Rawat added.

7:20pm: Army, Navy, ITBP and IAF gear up for rescue operation

Two teams of the NDRF have been sent and three additional teams have been flown in from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The troops will reach the affected region tonight. More than 200 ITBP personnel are on the spot, and one column of the Engineering Task Force (ETF) of the army has been deployed. The Indian Navy divers are being flown in and aircraft and helicopters of the IAF are on standby.

7:15pm: 'Rishiganga hydro project washed away but no danger of downstream flooding'

A 13.2 MW small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away in the glacier burst but there is no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained, NCMC informed. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda.

7:10pm: Indian Army deploys four columns, medical teams

The Indian Army has deployed four columns and two medical teams in the rescue of people affected by a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. A column comprises 30-40 personnel.

The Army has also pressed into service a number of its helicopters to assist the civil administration in rescuing people from flood affected areas. Additionally, the Indian Air Force has operated C-130 and AN32 transport aircraft to airlift personnel from NDRF to the affected areas.

7:05pm: DRDO to reach Uttarakhand on Monday to assess disaster's site

A team of DRDO team has been airlifted to Uttarakhand. The DRDO team of snow and avalanche experts will reach on Monday to assess the situation at the site where the flash flood has occurred. The team would assess the situation in glaciers around the site.

6:55pm: PM approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased; Rs 50,000 for severely injured

PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche, and Rs 50,000 would be given to those who severely got injured.

6:50pm: Authorities working to provide all support to affected people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the rescue and relief work in Uttarakhand has started taking pace and he has been in constant touch with the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of the state and NDRF officials.

6:45pm: 7 bodies recovered, 12 rescued and 150 missing: SDRF

The State Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun has said that seven have been bodies recovered so far from Raini, Biraji, Alakapuri and Chchinaka villages. Out of 150 reported missing people, 12 persons rescued so far, it added.

6:40pm: Uttarakhand CM announces financial aid for kin of deceased

Uttarakhand government to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased.

6:35pm: Situation under control in Uttarakhand, no more threats: Centre

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba informed that there is no danger of downstream flooding, rise in water level has contained. Besides, there are no threats to villages and hydro projects, the Centre notified on Sunday evening.

6:25pm: Rescue operation to continue up to 48 hours; around 50 swept away by river: NDRF

IG NDRF informed that the rescue operation at Chamoli district might continue for 24-48 hours. The Inspector General also expected that around 40-50 people might have been swept away by the river. He said that NDRF personnel have been fanned out to look for both survivors and bodies.

6:20pm: Relief efforts for Uttarakhand

Two teams of NDRF are en route and three additional teams have been flown in from Hindon which will reach the disaster spot later in the night. More than 200 ITBP personnel are on the spot, and one column and Engineering Task Force (ETF) of Army, with all rescue equipment, have been deployed. Navy divers are being flown in and aircraft/ helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are on standby.

6:10pm: Relief efforts for Uttarakhand flash flood

Around 16 people trapped in a tunnel have been rescued by the ITBP, while efforts are on to rescue others trapped in another tunnel, which is being co-ordinated by the Army and ITBP.

6:05pm: Uttarakhand Nanda Devi glacier burst: How it happened?

According to National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the glacial burst led to the rising of water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauliganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda.

6:00pm: 10 bodies retrieved during rescue operation

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said 10 bodies retrieved during the rescue operation at Uttarakhand's disaster sites.

5:55pm: No snowfall, rainfall in Uttarakhand's disaster-hit areas on Feb 7, 8: IMD

The MeT department has said that there will be no adverse weather events in Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath on February 7 and 8. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Anand Sharma said Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath are likely to witness dry weather during the two days. "No snowfall/rainfall is likely on February 7-8," the IMD said.

5:45pm: NCMC meets cabinet secy Gauba to review Uttarakhand's disaster

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation arising out of the natural disaster in Uttarakhand caused by the glacial burst.

5:35pm: 'Rescue pilgrims from Gujarat': Rupani requests Uttarakhand CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has requested Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to ensure immediate help and rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat. In a telephonic conversation with Rawat, Rupani has requested immediate help and relief and to ensure the rescue of the pilgrims from Gujarat trapped in the natural calamity at Chamoli Tapovan. He also sought help in arranging treatment for the injured. Several pilgrims from Gujarat are reportedly stranded after the glacier broke off at Joshimath.

5:25pm: ITBP rescues all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.



Rescue operation underway.



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

#UPDATE: ITBP rescues all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/vi2ZbTyB9N ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

5:20pm: Congress President Sonia Gandhi requests her party workers and volunteers to help Uttarakhand's people

"Concerned at the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding and destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of the River Ganga. I pray for the safety of all and request Congress workers and volunteers to help the people and the authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis," Sonia Gandhi said.

5.16 pm: Saddened by loss of life in Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, tweets UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of loss of life due to the natural disaster in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. It is a request to Lord Rama that peace be upon the departed souls, give the power to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow and to provide immediate health benefits to the injured."





Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2021

5.02 pm: 16 people recused from tunnel near Tapovan dam

ITBP personnel rescued all 16 workers from the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, MHA sources told India Today adding that SDRF and ITBP are also trying to open other tunnel. Meanwhile, the NCMC (National Crisis Management Committee) is holding a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.

Army rescue ops on at Tapovan tunnel. #Uttarakhand

4.45 pm: Rescue operations in full swing, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that relief and rescue operations are on in full swing in Uttarakhand. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am constantly in touch with the CM and other relief workers from the state. Relief work is in full progress and every attempt is being made to help the effected people," Modi said while addressing a gathering in West Bengal's Haldia. "Rarely do we find a family in Uttarakhand that doesn't send someone to the Army. Hence, they have the ability to fight any disaster," he added.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyones safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.

4.37 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: 10 bodies recovered from Dhauli Ganga river, says ITBP official

Around 9-10 bodies have been recovered from the Dhauli Ganga river, SS Deswal, DG, ITBP said. "It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon," ANI quoted Deswal as saying. He further added that nearly 20 workers are stranded in under-construction tunnel near Tapovan dam, stating that an ITBP team has been deployed at the spot to carry out rescue operation. Deswal said that ITBP is in touch with NTPC's management team to collect more information on missing people.

4.29 pm: Uttarakhand latest news

NTPC Ltd's official twitter handle posted, "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police."

4.24 pm: 120 NTPC workers believed to be washed away by the flash floods in Uttarakhand

Two villages, Rheni and Lata, near the glacier burst site and 3-4 shepherds are also believed to have been washed away.

4.17 pm: ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. Many reportedly trapped inside the tunnel.

4.09 pm: Glacier burst in Chamoli news

While over 150 people are feared dead, three bodies have been recovered from NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, ANI report.

4.05 pm: Bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath washed away by floods

A Border Roads Organisation bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath area has been washed away by the floods. Director General BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary has instructed officials to reinstate it at the earliest possible. Necessary stores and personnel are being moved to the location.

3.59 pm: "Deeply worried": President Koivind tweets about Uttarakhand glacier burst

"Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well.

3.53 pm: Glacier burst in Uttarakhand

NDRF teams being airlifted from Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base to Uttarakhand. See pic.

3.44 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst

16 people who were feared to be trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by police, ANI cited Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying.

16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. #Chamoli



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/K1qmZ0xoQQ ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

3.36 pm: IAF's Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for resuce operations in Uttarakhand. Watch video here:

IAF Mi-17 & Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for search & rescue ops in #Uttarakhand. Will be required very soon given the devastation. Prayers.

3.27 pm: Chamoli news

Three NDRF teams to be airlifted from Ghaziabad's Hindon air base to Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. See pics.

3.16 pm: Uttarakhand CM reaches Chamoli

State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Indian Army and ITBP personnel in Chamoli, ANI reports.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.

3.08 pm: Uttarakhand glacier news

BJP President JP Nadda spoke to Uttarakhand CM to take stock of the flood situation in Chamoli. He also talked to the state BJP chief and said that the party workers must help in relief and rescue work.

"The administration is alert to the circumstances arising out of accidental glacier breakdown in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister is himself is looking after the relief and rescue operations. State BJP Chairman Banshidhar has been urged to deploy BJP workers in relief and rescue operations," Nadda also tweeted.

2.59 pm: Uttarakhand latest news

Four Indian Army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force have been posted at Ringi village in Joshimath to carry out rescue and relief operations. IAF choppers are on aerial rescue mission as well.

2.52 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that party colleagues will also join hands for relief work in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.





Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021

2.46 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst

A meeting has been scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will join the meet.

2.41 pm: ITBP, NDRF teams rushed from Dehradun

ITBP has rushed its two teams to the disaster spot in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Three NDRF teams have also been dispatched from Dehradun, while three additional teams will also reach there with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper by Sunday evening. Meanwhile, SDRF and local administration has already reached the spot, MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.

Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at spot: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI on massive flood in Dhauliganga. #Chamoli

2.35 pm: Chamoli glacier burst: Joshimath-Malari bridge washed away in floods

The Joshimath-Malari bridge has been washed away because of heavy flooding in Dhauli Ganga river. The bridge was used by Indian Army to go to the border areas.

2.29 pm: Glacier burst in Uttarakhand: State CM announces helpline for people stuck in affected areas.

"If you are stuck in teh effected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumors from old videos about teh incident," Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted.

, 1070 9557444486

2.22 pm: "constantly monitoring situation" in Uttarakhand: PM Modi tweet

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Has been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday, February 7.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Has been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.

2.15 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst live: 100-150 casualties feared due the flash floods in the state's Chamoli district.

100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI

2.09 pm: ITBP personnel review damage in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier on Sunday, February 7. (Photo source: ITBP)

2.04 pm: Glacier burst in Chamoli

Situation is normalising with water flow being controlled. Water gushed out because Reshi dam broke. Itbp teams are on spot: ITBP sources.

2.00 pm: Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM, DG ITBP and DG NDRF

4 NDRF teams are being airlifted to Dehradun to reach Joshimath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets.

1.56 pm: Glacier burst Uttarakhand

Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradoon for rescue operations in flood affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground: IAF officials.

1.51 pm: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says Alaknanda water level is 1 metre above normal but flow reducing gradually.

1.47 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: 150 labourers working at Rishi Ganga power project reported missing

Over 150 workers at the Rishi Ganga power project are likely to be directly affected by the glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.

1.43 pm: Rescue operations underway at Rishiganga Project, in Reni, Joshimath. See pics:

1.38 pm: Chamoli glacier update

Bijnore administration in UP issues alert for villages near Ganges .

1.28 pm: Alert sounded in UP. Bijnore, kannauj, Fatehgarh and other places along on alert.

1.20 pm: Latest: Home ministry instructs 4 teams to be rushed to Uttarakhand.

1.15 pm: Uttarakhand CM rushes to disaster spot, requests people not to spread panic by sharing old videos.