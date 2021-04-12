West Bengal election: ECI bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours

Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban of 24 Hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from "campaigning in any manner". The order, which was issued on Monday, stated that Banerjee is not allowed to campaign from 8:00 pm on April 12 till 8:00 pm on April 13.

The ECI order banning Mamata from campaigning for 24 hours has come amid allegations of her breaking the law with her comments on Muslim votes. She has also been accused of urging voters to revolt against the CAPF forces.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien, in a tweet, blasted the Election Commission of India by calling it "Extremely Compromised".

EC stands for Extremely Compromised. - Derek O'Brien | ' (@derekobrienmp) April 12, 2021

Earlier, ECI had sent a notice to the West Bengal Chief Minister for attempting to garner votes over communal grounds. The ECI has asked Mamata to explain her stand on the issue within 48 hours. She was asked to explain speeches made by her on March 28 and April 7.

The notice sent by ECI was based on a complaint filed by a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The ECI has found the statements in question to be in violation of Section 123 (3), 3 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and clauses (2), (3) and (4) of Part 1 of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates', according to the LiveMint.

The 24-hour ban comes at a time when West Bengal legislative election has reached its halfway point. Out of the eight phases for West Bengal state legislative assembly elections, four have been completed thus far. Polling for the next phase will be held on April 17. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections are expected to be announced on May 2.

