West Bengal HS Class 12th Result 2018: Girls outperform boys; here's how to check results

The Class 12 results for West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) were declared today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in. Moreover, there are other sites as well including examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com where students can check their results. Additionally, students can check the WBBSE Class 12 results through SMS by typing 'WB12ROLL + NUMBER' and sending it to 56263. The WBBSE Class 12 exams that concluded on April 11 were given by 8.26 lakh candidates. Out of that, 6.63 lakh students cleared the exams taking the pass percentage to 83.75%. East Midnapore and Kalimpong districts registered a pass percentage of over 90%. The WBBSE Class 12 results were declared through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha.

Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Jila School topped the Arts stream with 99.2%, while Ritvik Kumar Sahu topped Science stream with 98.6%. Arkadipta Ghosh was the highest-ranking girl student with 97.2% with an overall fifth rank. Overall, girls outperformed boys in the exams.

Students can check their results in the following way:

Log on to the official website: wbbse.org

Click on the relevant link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Upon submitting, the results will be displayed

Download and take print out for future reference

The West Bengal Class 10 results were declared on June 6. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE exams, with a higher number of girl candidates. Sanjivini Debnath with 689 marks topped the Class 10 exams.