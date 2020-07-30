West Bengal total lockdown: No flight operations at Kolkata airport for 7 days in August

West Bengal lockdown: Operations at West Bengal's Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport will remain suspended for seven days in August as part of the biweekly lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Flight operations shall remain suspended on August 5, August 8, August 16, August 17, August 23, August 24 and August 31, 2020.

Passengers are advised to contact concerned airlines regarding any queries related to flight schedule. The decision to enforce biweekly lockdown in the state was taken after consulting experts to control the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Total lockdown will be in place on August 5, August 8, August 16, August 17, August 23, August 24 and August 31, 2020.

What's open

Establishments dealing with essential services

Medical shops, health establishments and petrol pumps

Courts and fire brigade services

Inter-state goods transportation

e-commerce

Healthcare workers, people employed in emergency services can use private transport

Restaurants, hotels with home delivery facility

What's closed

Domestic or international flights

Trains

Government, private and industrial establishments, apart from essential services

Private transportation

Crowded markets

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the biweekly lockdown in the state will continue in August, with curbs on all days except Eid-ul-Adha, Rakshabandhan and Independence Day. Mamata Banerjee said that there won't be any lockdown this week due to Eid-ul-Adha. She also stated that minorities should cooperate and avoid any religious gatherings.

According to Health Ministry website, West Bengal has reported over 60, 000 COVID-19 positive cases and 1,411 deaths so far.