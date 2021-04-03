'When world came to standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off': Piyush Goyal thanks 'Railway family'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal thanked the 'Railway family' on Saturday for their contribution amid the pandemic. He expressed his gratitude to Indian Railways staff for "displaying immense grit, determination and resolve during these unprecedented times." In a statement, Goyal said when the entire world came to a standstill, Railwaymen did not take even a day off. The minister said that the country would never forget the selfless contribution of the Rail Parivaar in the fight against COVID-19. He said that as the financial year comes to an end, he would like to thank the Railway family.

"The year was unlike anything we have ever experienced before. While the loss of our own would never be forgotten, it is your grit, determination and resolve which has emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic," stated the minister in a statement.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, our Railway family devoted itself to the service of the nation. While the world came to a standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off, and worked even harder at a great personal risk to keep the Wheels of the Economy moving," he said, adding, "Due to your commitment, we ensured uninterrupted supply of essential goods, be it coal for power plants, fertiliser for farmers or food grains for the consumers across the country. The nation will always remember your selfless contribution in our collective fight against COVID-19. With your sheer willpower and resilience, we turned this crisis into an opportunity," stated the minister.

As the financial year comes to an end, I express my gratitude to the Railway family for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve during these unprecedented times



Piyush Goyal said that 4,621 Shramik trains were run during the pandemic and more than 63 lakh stranded passengers were ferried. Despite limitations, 370 major safety and infrastructure works were completed, said the minister.

"It is a matter of immense pride for me that Railways, with its exemplary work, has spearheaded the economic recovery. 1,233 million tonnes of originating freight has been loaded, which is the best ever for any year. 6,015 RKM of Rail Electrification works has been achieved in the last financial year. As they say, 'Records are meant to be broken' and no one does it better than Indian Railways," he said.

Goyal said that Railways is now customer-centric and is taking numerous steps to increase its speed and efficiency. "There have been zero passenger fatalities and a drastic reduction in number of consequential train accidents in last 2 years," he said.

"I thank you for your dedication and stupendous efforts. I can say with confidence that with this motivated team, we will continue breaking records, achieve bigger targets, set examples for others with our performance, and contribute to the growth of Indian Economy," he concluded.

