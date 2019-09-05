Will P Chidambaram land in jail or get relief from courts today?

It's an important day for former finance Minister P Chidambaram, with two different courts taking up his bail pleas in the two corruption cases that he is embroiled in. To begin with, the Supreme Court will decide whether he will land in jail in the INX Media case, which is being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court is also scheduled to announce its decision on the interim bail plea of Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The top court on Tuesday said Chidambaram's custody with the CBI would be extended till September 5 in the INX Media case. A bench of justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it would hear Chidambaram's plea in which he challenged the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as well as the subsequent trial court's orders remanding him in the CBI custody on Thursday.

The apex court is also scheduled to pronounce its order on Chidambaram's separate plea, in which he challenged the August-20 verdict of the Delhi High Court, denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. On Monday, the CBI told the top court it did not want further custody and Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar jail. But the bench granted him partial relief, saying he would not be sent to jail, when the Congress stalwart's legal team - senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi - posed that such a move would make Chidambaram's pending plea before the apex court infructuous.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its decision on whether Chidambram will get bail or go to jail by 10.30 am. The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, meanwhile, is hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of the father-son duo in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis case. The CBI and the ED on Monday sought their custodial interrogation but the court reserved its order on their anticipatory bail pleas for September 5. Both the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases relate to alleged irregularities in the granting of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals back when Chidambaram was the finance minister in the UPA regime.

With PTI inputs

