Delhi cabinet approves free rides for women on DTC, cluster buses from October 29

The Delhi Cabinet has approved free rides for women on DTC buses as well as its cluster buses. Women will be able to commute on DTC buses for free from October 29, which is also Bhai Duj. The proposal was approved by the cabinet at the Delhi Secretariat today.

On August 26, Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had presented a grant of Rs 290 crore for the free ride scheme for women in Delhi Metro and DTC buses at the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Out of the Rs 290 crore, Rs 140 crore was allocated for DTC and its cluster buses, while Rs 150 crore was allocated to Delhi metro. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on August 15 that the free travel in DTC buses will start from October 29. The date for Delhi Metro was yet to be fixed.

The minister had announced the scheme on June 3. "The safety of women is the most important for the AAP government. Keeping in mind the safety of women, the government has decided that in Delhi all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses and the Delhi Metro will be free for women so that maximum number of women can use public transport. Public transport is said to be safest for women. Due to the increase in metro prices, they are not being able to use these services," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Upon the announcement, Kejriwal came under heavy criticism from the ruling BJP.

DTC had offered free rides on its AC and non-AC buses to women passengers during Raksha Bandhan this year, which also happened to be Independence Day.

