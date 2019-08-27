Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver of water bill arrears in Delhi; to benefit 13 lakh people

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to waive off water arrears for citizens who have functional water meters at their homes. The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that a total of 13 lakh people are expected to benefit from this scheme. He also added that Delhi will also earn Rs 600 crore with streamlined water connections.

Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that the waiver scheme will start on November 30 and bill till the period of March 31 will be waived off. He added that only people who have functional meters can avail the scheme.

The minister said that consumers who are in the A and B categories will get a 25 per cent waiver, category C consumers will get a 50 per cent waiver and individuals in the E, F, G, and H categories will receive 100 per cent waiver on their water bill arrears. He said that there are 10.5 lakh people who come under E, F, G, and H categories.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he will write letters to all the consumers in Delhi.

Also read: Delhi Metro, DTC buses to be free for women, says Arvind Kejriwal

"This is an open invitation to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. This will help us save Rs 600 crore and strengthen the economy," said Kejriwal while making the announcement.

Consumers who want to avail the water waiver scheme will have to install water meters at their houses and inform Jal Board about it.

On August 1, Kejriwal had announced free electricity for up to 200 units. He said that power consumed between 201 and 400 units will be half its price and the Delhi government will provide 50 per cent subsidy, he added. The Chief Minister also announced free Wi-Fi across the national capital a week later. He said that 11,000 hotspots will be installed across the capital in the first phase and every individual in Delhi will be able to access 15 GB of free data every month.

In June, Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women on DTC buses and Delhi Metro. Kejriwal said the Delhi government would bear the expense, which would approximately be Rs 1,600 crore for the year.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal announces free electricity in Delhi for up to 200 units from August

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal promises free Wi-Fi in Delhi, offers 15 GB free data per month