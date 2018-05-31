You'll have to buy Swadeshi Samriddhi Card if you want to use Patanjali's new SIM

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, in a press release on May 27, announced that it will be releasing a low-cost plan in association with BSNL. The plan will provide low-cost options to workers of Patanjali's main organisations - Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva and Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi cardholders. As per the plan, users of the Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card can avail unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, no roaming charges and 100 SMS each day for only Rs 144.

While it seems like this low-cost SIM is available only for members of the Patanjali's organisations, BSNL clarified that an average user could also avail the SIM.

BSNL said, "Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 Plan." Users can avail the SIM card if they buy the Swadeshi Samriddhi Card.

The Swadeshi Samriddhi Card, an initiative to promote digital transactions, can be used as a debit card at Patanjali stores, hospitals and wellness centres. Users would need to put in Rs 1,000 and maintain a balance of Rs 500 as well as pay Rs 20 per year as annual charge. The card also gives a life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and an accident cover of Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, the card also provides 5-10% cashback on Patanjali products.

Baba Ramdev told ANI that customers could get their Swadeshi Samriddhi Card soon from the five lakh BSNL counters across the country.

Not only that, the yoga guru is also launching a messaging app to rival WhatsApp. "Now Bharat will speak. After launching SIM cards, Baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store," Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala said in a tweet.

Kimbho will allow users to chat privately as well as on groups and also has free phone and video calls. It has features similar to WhatsApp and users can share audio, photos, videos, GIFs, location and even doodles.